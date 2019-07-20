Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for killing 40-year-old woman for refusing to have sex with him

In a shocking incident, on Wednesday a 35-year-old farm labourer was arrested by Virar Police for allegedly murdering a 40-year-old woman by assaulting her with a rod.

According to the Hindustan Times, the accused was identified as Rajesh Pawar (35) and the victim was identified as Anita Madke. The cops have said that Pawar killed Madke as she refused to have sex with him. Madke was a resident of Saiwan village, located along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.

Police inspector Anil Dabade, from Virar police station, told the Hindustan Times, “On Monday afternoon, she went to spray pesticide in her field, which is located at a desolate spot away from the village. Pawar, who is from the same village, was sowing seeds in a nearby field. Seeing Madke alone, he accosted her.”

The cops said that Pawar dragged Anita behind some bushes and demanded to have sex with her. But when she refused, Pawar threatened Anita that he will tell her husband, Pawar picked up a rod fitted with a hook and hit Madke on her head and face. She suffered serious injuries and died on the spot. Pawar then stole Madke’s mangalsutra and fled the spot.

Later when locals found Anita's body, the cops registered a case of murder against unknown persons and began the investigation. Dabade told the Hindustan Times, “We checked the roster of all the farm labourers who worked in the nearby fields and realised that Pawar did not report to work the day after the murder. We arrested him on July 17 for interrogation, during which he confessed to have killed Madke.”