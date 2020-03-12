Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for faking heist of Rs 47 lakh

Mumbai: The LT Marg police has arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly faking a robbery of Rs 47 lakh by two crime branch officers. The police investigation revealed that the money was never robbed and recovered from the accused Guruprit Prajapat's relative. When the officers from LT Marg police station took him to the spot for investigation, there where no eyewitnesses and no one at the location could recollect the incident.
