 Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested For Drugging And Raping A Woman In Govandi
Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested For Drugging And Raping A Woman In Govandi

The victim, 30, was hired to assist Borkars ailing mother in January 2021.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
Mumbai: Man Arrested For Drugging And Raping A Woman In Govandi | Representational Image

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man from Govandi for allegedly raping a woman who worked as house help at his place. According to the police, Shoaib Borkar was a resident of Baiganwadi in Govandi. The victim, 30, was hired to assist Borkars ailing mother in January 2021. A resident of Mankhurd, the woman went to his place every day.

In August, he called her and asked her to come behind a nursing home in the same area where he offered her Rooh Afza. The victim claimed not to remember much and said the drink must have been spiked. The accused then took photos and videos of her and threatened to send them to her family and upload them on social media.

FIR filed

In her complaint to the police, the woman said she was raped by the accused, multiple times. A first information report was registered against the man on Friday night. Borkar was charged under Sections 376 (rape), 376 (2) (n) (rape repeatedly on the same woman), 328 (administering a stupefying drug with intent to cause hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

