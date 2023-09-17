Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested For Defrauding Retired Magistrate In Vile Parle, Search Underway for Accomplice

Rediff.com

The Vile Parle police arrested the accused Feroz Fayyaz Khan for defrauding an elderly woman who retired as Special Metropolitan Magistrate. He and his accomplice stole cash of Rs. 38,000.

His other accomplice is absconding in these crimes and the police has now launched a special operation to arrest him. The accused Feroz Fayyaz arrested on September 13.

Deceptive Scheme Unfolds

The 64-year-old complainant lives with her husband in Vile Parle. She retired as Special Metropolitan Magistrate. He has an FD loan in a private bank and pays the installments of this loan on the 15th of every month. On August 17, she went to the bank as usual to pay the monthly installments of the loan. While standing in the queue at the cash counter, there were two young men behind them. One of them took cash of one lakh rupees from them by telling them that you did not write the numbers of the notes in the payment slip, I will tell you how to write them. After some time he wrote the number and returned the cash to her.

Read Also Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 2 Gang Members For Impersonating As Police Officers & Robbing

Thieves Pose as Helpers

After that they both went out to the bank. After paying to the cashier, cashier said that the amount was 62 thousand rupees. She again tried to count the notes from him saying that it was one lakh rupees. This time the cash was 62 thousand rupees. Both the thugs who were standing in the queue stole 38,000 cash from her by saying that they were helping them to write the notes.

Police on the Hunt for Second Culprit

After this incident came to his notice, she reported the incident to the Vileparle police and filed a complaint against both the accused. After this complaint, the police had registered a case of cheating against the accused. The police had obtained the CCTV footage of the bank and started to identify the two accused and launched a special operation for their arrest. Feroze Khan was detained by the police for questioning while this search operation was going on. His involvement in these crimes was revealed during the investigation. He was then arrested by the police. His other accomplice in these crimes is absconding and the police are now searching for him. Police said that both the accused are criminals on record and many serious crimes have been registered against them in various police stations.