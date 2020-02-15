Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for allegedly conspiring to set ablaze mother-daughter for cancelling his wedding

Palghar (Maharashtra): In a bizarre incident, police here arrested a man for allegedly conspiring to set ablaze a mother and daughter in Palghar, as his wedding with the woman's daughter was called off.

The accused has been identified as Bhairon Singh Rathor, a resident of Ajmer, Rajasthan. Senior officer of the Palghar police station, Dashrath Patil said, "Bhairon Singh reached Palghar on Friday, a few months ago his marriage had been fixed with the girl, but it was broken off by her family since they got to know that he was unemployed."