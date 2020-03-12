Mumbai Crime: Kurla youth held for child pornography

Mumbai: In a crackdown on paedophiles, the city's cyberpolice arrested a 22-year-old Sahib Shakti Modak, a Kurla resident on Sunday. Modak is the second accused to be arrested in connection with eight cases of child pornography.

Police said Modak had stored objectionable photographs of minors in Google drive on his mobile phone, from where he had allegedly uploaded child pornographic content. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

According to police, Modak had stored child pornographic content and uploaded it on various social media platforms. On a tip-off, police nabbed Modak and seized his phone and are trying to ascertain the source of the content - if it had been forwarded to him or he had shot it.

Of the 25,000 cases across the country, 1,680 were from the state and the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) sent these cases to the Maharashtra cyberwing for inquiry.

According to an officer from the state’s cyberwing, after verification, cases have been sent to the concerned district commissionerates for registration of offences and further probe.

Under “Operation Blackface”, the cyberwing has identified regions from where child pornography related content has been transmitted in the last six months.

Of the reported 1,680 cases, the locations of 30 places have been filed, including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Raigad, Kolhapur, Latur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Parbhani, Aurangabad, Bhandara, Nandurbar and Chandrapur.

The National Centre of Missing and Exploited Children of America, which deals with child pornography across the world, recently shared its data with NCRB. The report states 25,000 cases of suspected child pornography have been uploaded from India in the last six months.