Mumbai Crime: Kurla GRP Arrests Man For Injuring Woman & Damaging Express Train Windows By Throwing Stones

Representative pic

An accused who pelted stones at local and express trains was arrested by the Kurla GRP. A young woman was injured and the windows of an express were broken in the stone pelting by this accused at the local on Thursday.

The name of the injured girl is Vaishnavi Salvi (20) and she was going towards Thane from Ghatkopar on Thursday morning.

Around 7.30 am, the train reached Nahur railway station area. At the same time, the stone thrown by the accused hit the nose of Salvi who was standing in the women's compartment. This caused a serious injury to her nose.

An official of Kurla GRP said that the accused Mohan Namdev Kadam (45) has been arrested in this case. Kadam is living on the footpath in Vikhroli. Police have registered a case against Kadam under sections 334, 338 and other sections of the IPC.

