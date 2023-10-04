 Mumbai Crime: Hotelier Gets Death Threat, Caller Demands ₹1 Crore
On September 8, he received a call from an unknown number and the caller threatened to kill him if he did not pay the amount

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 11:49 PM IST
Hotelier receives death threat call | Representative image

Mumbai: A hotelier from Dadar has received a death threat from an unknown individual over a phone demanding a sum of ₹1 crore.

According to the Shivaji Park Police, where the case was registered, the 41-year-old complainant lives with his family in the Shivaji Park area. On September 8, he received a call from an unknown number and the caller threatened to kill him if he did not pay the amount. The police have registered a case of extortion and threats against the unknown caller.

“Have you become very smart? Don't be smart, you did not give me ₹1 crore, I will kill you,” the caller told the complainant.

A police officer said the investigation is underway and initially investigation found out that the accused had tried to extort money using a snooping technique.

Mumbai News: Hunt For ‘Lady Don’ After Death Threat To Ex-Sena Corporator
