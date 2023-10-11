 Mumbai Crime: Goon Thrashes Chembur Man, Arrested
The goon hit the man with a huge bamboo stick on his head, resulting in grave injury

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 12:29 AM IST
Mumbai Crime: Goon Thrashes Chembur Man, Arrested

Mumbai: A Chembur-based man was hit with a bamboo stick by a local goon on Sunday night. The victim Abdul Shabbir Shaikh, 32, received ten stitches for the injury.

On Sunday, when Shaikh was returning home from work, he saw Jafar Ahmed Khan alias Anna, a local goon in the area, sitting outside a bar. When Shaikh passed by, Anna made abusive comments and threatened to kill Shaikh. On the same day, when Shaikh came out of his house and stopped near a shop, Anna came from behind and started abusing him, along with punching him in the stomach. The goon then picked up a huge bamboo stick and hit Shaikh on his head, resulting in grave injury to Shaikh. Due to the goon’s fear, no passerby came for help despite Shaikh shouting as Anna threatened to attack them as well.

Mumbai Crime: Goon Thrashes Chembur Man, Arrested

Mumbai Crime: Goon Thrashes Chembur Man, Arrested

