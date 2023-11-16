Mumbai Crime: Goon Held for Attacking Duo In Mira Road; His Accomplice Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances Hours Later

West Bengal: TMC Leader Shot Dead, One of Miscreants Lynched | Representational Image

The Naya Nagar police have arrested a notorious goon and his two accomplices for mounting a murderous assault with swords on two youths in Mira Road late on Wednesday night.

Notably, the goon has been identified as Sonu Mental had been externed (tadipaar) from the twin-city for his alleged involvement in over a dozen criminal offences.

According to the police the incident was reported from the Poonam Sagar area of Mira Road at around 1:15 am. A quarrel over a petty issue took a violent turn when Mental along with his two accomplices including Salahuddin Khan attacked Vipin Singh and his friend with swords leaving them seriously injured.

Victim close to politician

Singh is said to be a close kin of the leader of a political party. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital where their condition is said to be critical.

Immediately after receiving information about the incident, the police arrested Mental and booked him under section 307 (attempt to murder) and Arms Act.

However, hours later his accomplice- Salahuddin Khan was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Govind Nagar area of Mira Road at around 6 am on Thursday.

Khan's bizarre death

Khan who also has a criminal background apparently fell to his death from the third floor of the building, however mystery shrouds whether it was a murder, accident or suicide.

“While we have arrested Sonu Mental and booked him for attempted murder, an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered in connection to the recovery of Khan’s body. Post-mortem reports and footage captured by closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras from the spot where the body was recovered will throw light on the sequence of events which took place before his death,” said an investigating officer.

Apart from section 307 of the IPC, process was on to slap additional charges under section 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act-1951 against Mental for entering without permission from an area to which it has been directed upon to remove himself.