Mumbai Crime: Gangster's aides arrested for duping businessman for Rs 23 lakh

Mumbai: The city crime branch has arrested two aides of gangster Harish Mandvikar for allegedly duping a businessman to the tune of Rs 23 lakh. Mandvikar, the prime accused in murder case of matka king Suresh Bhagat, was also named as an accused in the case. The two accused arrested on Wednesday are identified as Gopal Singh, 41, and Pratik Shaha, 33.

Mandvikar is a known criminal with several cases registered against him. He is was also sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder case of matka king Suresh Bhagat. However, he is currently out on bail. "The crime branch recently arrested Mandvikar in an extortion case, after which people started to come forward and registered cases against him," said a crime branch officer.

On Tuesday, a businessman from Kandivali alleged that he had paid Rs 23 lakh to Shaha, who was not willing to return the money. The businessman further alleged that Mandvikar was threatening him to not pursue the money. On one occasion, Singh also threatened him. After the case was registered on Wednesday, the crime branch unit 11 arrested Shah and Singh.

"Since Mandvikar is in jail, we have taken the court's permission to arrest him and he will be arrested on Thursday," said a crime branch officer.