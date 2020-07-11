Mumbai Crime: Friends film boy wearing sari and dancing, murder him during fight over deleting video

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old boy allegedly killed by his friends after an altercation on Wednesday in Mumbai’s Dharavi.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the accused and victim were friends who got into an altercation after they filmed the victim wearing a sari and dancing. Later, the victim requested his friends to delete the video and said that he would inform the police or his uncle who is attached to a political party.

The police investigation revealed that the suspects did not delete the video. After which, the victim went to inform his uncle and while returning, the four accused accosted him. An argument broke out between them and one of the accused stabbed the victim in the shoulder twice. The victim was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment.