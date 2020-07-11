Mumbai Crime: Friends film boy wearing sari and dancing, murder him during fight over deleting video

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old boy allegedly killed by his friends after an altercation on Wednesday in Mumbai’s Dharavi.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the accused and victim were friends who got into an altercation after they filmed the victim wearing a sari and dancing. Later, the victim requested his friends to delete the video and said that he would inform the police or his uncle who is attached to a political party.
The police investigation revealed that the suspects did not delete the video. After which, the victim went to inform his uncle and while returning, the four accused accosted him. An argument broke out between them and one of the accused stabbed the victim in the shoulder twice. The victim was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment.
Four suspects, including three minors, have been apprehended by the police on Thursday. Police will send the three minors to Dongri remand home. The fourth accused has been arrested and booked for murder under IPC.
Earlier on July 8, a 36-year-old man was allegedly killed by three persons using swords at Mankhurd, a suburb in eastern Mumbai. As per a report by PTI, One of the accused, Vaibahv Mohan Devle (26), was arrested.
The deceased, Javed Salim Sheikh, was engaged in a scuffle with a man at Maya Ka Mandir locality in Mankhurd when Devle intervened. However, Sheikh slapped him in front of everyone and asked him to stay away. Devle left the place at that time. However, he decided to avenge the humiliation. Later, Devle and his two friends attacked Sheikh, with swords and killed him.