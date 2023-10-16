Mumbai Crime: Fraudsters Abscond With Diamonds Worth ₹1.1 Crore After Paying ₹70 Lakh

Representational photo | File

A diamond merchant filed a complaint at the DB Marg police station, alleging that an individual purchased a diamond worth Rs 1.15 crore, paying him Rs 70 lakh, and abruptly left, saying he would collect the remaining sum from an Angadiya merchant in a nearby building.

According to police, 36-year-old Nilesh Patel works as a diamond merchant. On Tuesday, two individuals named Mayur and Rahul visited Patel's office, expressing their interest in purchasing a diamond.

Patel displayed 68 diamonds, each weighing 9 carats, with a total value of Rs 1.11 crore. Mayur and Rahul conveyed their desire to acquire these diamonds and paid Patel Rs 70 lakh in cash, assuring him that they would collect the remaining sum from an Angadiya merchant near the Opera House.

As both individuals promptly handed over Rs 70 lakh to Patel, he trusted them. They took possession of the diamond and left for the Opera House.

A police officer revealed that the suspects informed Patel that they were heading to the Angadiya to retrieve the money and asked him to remain at the location. Subsequently, they left but failed to return.

After their prolonged absence, Patel attempted to contact them but was unable to locate them. Patel then reported the incident to the DB Marg police station.

DB Marg police launched an investigation and filed an FIR against Mayur and Rahul under sections 409 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

