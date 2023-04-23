Mumbai Crime: Fraudster dupes diamond merchant of ₹7.83 lakh

Representative Image |

A person pretending to be a broker, cheated a diamond merchant of South Mumbai to the tune of Rs 10 lakh. The fraudster Amarchand Nayak, sold a 1.5 carat natural diamond to the complainant Vivek Shah, 45. Nayak also gave the GIA certificate number of the diamond. However, when Shah got the diamond tested, it turned out to be a copy of natural diamond.

In a complaint lodged with the DB Marg police, Shah said that a broker Ashok Sharma called him up and gave him Nayak's mobile number telling that Nayak has diamonds which he wants to sell.

Shah then called up Nayak, who said that he had a 1.5 carat of natural diamond which he wanted to sell and has a Gemological Institute of America certificate of it. Shah expressed his desire to buy the diamond. When Shah checked the numbers of GIA and the diamond certificate, both matched, making Shah go for the deal.

Victim keeps paying without knowledge

After this, Shah asked Nayak to get a CVD test done on the diamond. Nayak started the process of the test. In the meantime, Shah made payment of Rs 1 lakh to Nayak telling the remaining amount would be paid after receipt of the CVD report. However, Nayak insisted Shah make the remaining payment as he has to pay to the owner or return the diamond.

On his repeated requests, Shah paid him the entire amount. However, when the CVD report came after a month, it was found that the certificate was of some other diamond. Shah then called up Nayak and asked him to return his money. Naik evaded him. When Shah realised that Nayak would not return the money, he lodged a complaint against Nayak.

The DB Marg police have registered an offence and are investigating further.