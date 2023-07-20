Mumbai Crime: Four-wheeler Driver Who Killed Milkman on Cycle, Held | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 55-year-old milk seller was killed in a road accident on Tuesday morning after a four-wheeler rammed into his cycle, in the MIDC area of Andheri.

The incident was first reported to the police control room by a passerby about a person lying in a pool of blood near Jalaram Bus Stop at Marol Maroshi Road in Andheri East. He was identified as Harilaal Raghunath Patel and his cycle had a tank and packets of milk, assuming he was working as a milk seller, said the police. Patel’s close friend, Subhash Yadav, 45, a driver by profession was called to verify, and subsequently, Patel was taken to Cooper Hospital for treatment. However, by 7:05 in the morning, he was declared dead by the hospital authorities.

Yadav, along with a team of police went back to the crime spot where Patel was found. At first, the vehicle that may have hit him was not confirmed, however, after a thorough checkup they found a number plate of a vehicle - MH 01 BG 3218. By the number, it was known that the vehicle was a four-wheeler which was confirmed using the CCTV camera footage in the surrounding area.

The MIDC police, who are probing the matter, found that while Patel was going towards the Marol area after picking up milk packets from wholesalers in Andheri East, his cycle was hit by the four-wheelers from behind. The hit was so intense that Patel and his cycle were thrown feet away from the spot he was in, while the four-wheeler's number plate flew down as well. However, the vehicle owner left the spot immediately after.

After registering a first information report (FIR) police started looking out for the vehicle owner who was, till Wednesday afternoon, absconding, said the police. He was not available at his registered address, yet through technical investigation, his location was traced, and he was arrested by the police on Wednesday evening. The accused driver is identified as Shehbaz Abdul Shaikh, 32, a resident of Andheri East.

Yadav, who has been friends with Patel for the past 20 years said it was very difficult for him to inform his family about the fatal accident, who resides in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

A case has been registered against Shaikh, under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and 134 (a) (not taking reasonable steps to secure medical attention for the injured person), 134 (b) (not reporting the circumstances of the occurrence (accident) to a police officer or a police station), of the Motor Vehicles Act.

