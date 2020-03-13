Mumbai Crime: Fixed deposit scam - Police shifts focus to supplier of fake stamps

Police said Shaikh has been running the fake stamps racket for many years now and the number of documents released on the basis of the forged stamps could be massive. “We are making a detailed report on the activities carried out by Shaikh and possibly more arrests are likely to be made in the case,” said Ankit Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 10).

On Monday, five people had approached Vishal Talkies branch of ICICI Bank and produced FD slips to the bank and apply for a loan of Rs 50 crore. Since the request was for a big amount, it was taken to the manager, who found discrepancies in the slips.

After running a verification test, it was revealed that the FDs belonged to an Andhra Pradesh resident, who had no clue of any such slips given to procure a loan.

The manager found it amiss and informed Andheri Police immediately. A police team reached the spot and immediately made the arrests.