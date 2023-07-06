Mumbai Crime: Female Doctor Alleges Sexual Harassment By Clinical Consultant At Nanavati Hospital

Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai | Wikimedia Commons

Sexual harassment against women at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital has once again come to light, after a 27-year-old senior resident doctor registered a non-cognisable complaint at Santacruz police station against a clinical consultant alleging sexual harassment, causing injury, commenting on caste and insult. Meanwhile, the hospital administration has formed two committees to investigate the matter.

Accused sexually harassing victim for a year

On July 5, a resident doctor of the Obstetrics and Gynecology department told police that for the last year, the clinical consultant was inappropriately touching her against her will. She had complained to the hospital’s Prevention of sexual harassment (POSH) committee, but no action was taken.

“I am being constantly harassed, which is impacting my mental health,” she said in a complaint, adding, another female clinical consultant is targeting her lower caste background and exploiting her for personal errands.

Victim likely to file FIR after probe by hospital committee

A senior police officer said that the complainant is currently in the process of taking a decision on filing a First Information Report after the conclusion of the investigation by the committee constituted by the hospital.

According to the hospital spokesperson, “We received a complaint of misbehaviour and harassment last week and immediately convened a meeting of the internal committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act), as well as an Anti-Ragging Committee. However, the resident doctor did not participate in the proceedings.”

