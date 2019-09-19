Mumbai Crime: Factory worker stabs woman colleague before attempting suicide; booked

Palghar: An inebriated worker at a switch manufacturing unit allegedly stabbed a woman colleague before attempting suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the accused, Vikas Yadav, came drunk to the factory, located in Vasai area, and called up the contractor, saying he was going to end his life, police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.

The contractor then called up Aarti Jha (24), who also worked at the same unit, and enquired why Yadav was saying so. The woman informed the contractor that Yadav was drunk and hence, was behaving like that, the official said.

On hearing this, the accused got annoyed and stabbed Jha with a knife, injuring her seriously, he said. Yadav then allegedly tried to end his life by inflicting cuts on his neck with the knife, he said.

The other factory employees rushed both the victim and the accused to a hospital where they were undergoing treatment, the official said.

The accused, who was yet to be arrested, was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide), he added.