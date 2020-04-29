Mumbai Crime: Estate Agent Duped of Rs 3.98 L through online fraud

Bhayandar: A property dealer in the Shanti Garden area of Kashimira received fell prey to the evil designs of cyber crooks who cheated him of Rs.3.98 lakh. The 47-year-old property dealer has explained to the police in a complaint that he received messages on his mobile phone informing that his bank account had been blocked due to Know Your Customer(KYC) issues. After receiving the messages he unsuccessfully tried to contact the customer care number mentioned in the message.

However, a few hours later the complainant received a call from a crook who identified himself as the bank representative. Under the garb of updating KYC documents, the caller convinced him to download a remote access application. This gave the fraudster a complete access to the smart phone and bank credentials which was used to execute two fraudulent transfers totalling Rs.3.98 lakh through Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system. The complainant realized he was duped after receiving automated messages from the bank alerting him about the debit transactions.

Following the complaint, the Kashimira police registered an offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act-2008. Further investigations were on.