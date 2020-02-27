Mumbai Crime: Elderly auto driver killed in a row over Rs 5 at gas station in Borivali

Mumbai: A 68-year-old auto rickshaw driver was beaten to death by five attendants at a gas station in Borivali (East) on Tuesday night, following an argument over returning an amount of Rs 5.

The police said Ramdular Yadav had gone to fill gas at a station near Magathane depot, but got involved in a heated argument when an attendant refused to return Rs 5 as change.

All five accused sprang on Ramdular and his son, killing the senior citizen. They were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kasturba Marg police station.

On Tuesday evening, Ramdular, a resident of Nalasopara, had called his son, Santosh, 35, also an auto rickshaw driver, to a place near a CNG gas station in Borivli (East). The duo went to the gas station and filled up the tanks of their three-wheelers with CNG worth Rs 205.