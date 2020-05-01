Mumbai Crime: Duo held for using a pressure cooker to distil hooch

MUMBAI: The lockdown has created a scarcity of liquor, since the government has excluded these from the list of essential commodities and curbed their sale from the third week of March. However, the move to close liquor shops has not gone down well with people. There have been reports of several break-ins and thefts at liquor shops.

Tipplers are going to desperate lengths to satisfy their craving. In one such case, Azad Maidan Police booked two persons on Tuesday, for allegedly 'brewing' illicit liquor in a pressure cooker in their backyard.

The two 'researched' videos on the subject on YouTube and embarked on their experiment. However, police stepped in and busted their attempt. According to police, the duo first subjected rotten fruits to fermentation in a plastic can for some days.

They then put the fermented slurry in a pressure cooker for distillation and collected the distillate in bottles, using plastic pipes attached to the steam vent of the cooker. On Tuesday, the duo were involved in this activity adjacent to the compound wall of the Dhobi Talao Saravajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, when they were spotted by a resident who alerted police.