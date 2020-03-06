Mumbai Crime: Doctor held for molesting teen in clinic at Kurar

Mumbai: The Kurar police arrested a 40-year-old Malad-based doctor for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl while examining her in the clinic. Police said the accused doctor, Khalid Baig, 40, had touched the teenager inappropriately when her mother went outside to attend a phone call.

According to the police, when the 14-year-old girl visited Dr Baig when she complained of discomfort in her stomach and vomited a couple of times. To check what was wrong with her daughter, the woman, a Triveni Nagar resident, took her to Dr Baig for a checkup. The mother accompanied the teen during the medical examination, but stepped out of the room for a while to attend a phone call.

Police said on the pretext of examining the teen, Dr Baig allegedly slid his hand inside the girl’s t-shirt and touched her inappropriately. The child felt uncomfortable, but kept mum. After stepping out of the clinic, the victim acted weird, raising alarms. When enquired, the girl told her mother Dr Baig touched her inappropriately when she was alone.

The victim's mother approached the Kurar police and lodged a complaint. A case was against Baig, was was booked under relevant sections of the the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was arrested subsequently. A senior police officer said, "Baig was arrested and produced in a local magistrate court, which remanded him in police custody. Further investigation is on."