Mumbai Crime: Doctor accused of 'sexually assaulting' male COVID-19-infected patient

Amid coronavirus lockdown, a 34-year-old doctor in Mumbai was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a 44-year-old male coronavirus infected patient.
According to a report by Indian Express, the incident to took place on May 1 in the ICU ward at the private hospital in Mumbai Central. The accused had joined the hospital just a day earlier. The cops have registered a case against the doctor, but have not arrested yet due to fears that he may be infected by the coronavirus. Instead, the doctor has been placed in quarantine inside his home in an apartment in Thane.
The police have registered a case under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of diseases endangering life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of diseases endangering life).
In the meanwhile, Maharashtra Covid-19 positive cases continued to increase without respite and hovered at 12,974 while Mumbai Metropolitan Region crossed 10K cases with 27 new deaths on Sunday.
Of the total deaths notched today, 21 were recorded in Mumbai, taking the city toll from 322 to 343 and the number of Covid-19 positive patients in the city shot up from yesterday's 8,359 to 8,800 -- a considerable jump of 441 new cases.
