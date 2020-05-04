Mumbai Crime: Doctor accused of 'sexually assaulting' male COVID-19-infected patient

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of diseases endangering life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of diseases endangering life).

In the meanwhile, Maharashtra Covid-19 positive cases continued to increase without respite and hovered at 12,974 while Mumbai Metropolitan Region crossed 10K cases with 27 new deaths on Sunday.

Of the total deaths notched today, 21 were recorded in Mumbai, taking the city toll from 322 to 343 and the number of Covid-19 positive patients in the city shot up from yesterday's 8,359 to 8,800 -- a considerable jump of 441 new cases.