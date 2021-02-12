Mumbai crime: Data entry operator held for stealing Rs 20 lakh from bank

The police have arrested a data entry operator for allegedly stealing Rs 20 lakh from a bank in Mumbai. The accused who works at the Vile Parle branch of a nationalised was identified as Biren Bhupendra Vakhariya.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the theft came to light after the branch manager found Rs 20 lakh missing from the chest. Later when the police scanned the CCTV footage it was found that the recording of the time when the theft happened had been removed.

However, when the footage was retrieved, Biren was found guilty and an arrest was made. An amount of 9 lakh was recovered by the cops and further probe is on.