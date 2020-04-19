Mumbai Crime: Cops raid shop selling beer during lockdown in Kashimira

Bhayandar: Less than 24 hours after a bar owner was caught selling Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Bhayandar, another establishment was raided on Sunday by the Local Crime Branch (LCB) unit of the Thane (rural) for selling beer, this despite a ban during the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Based on information received by police personnel Pushpendra Thapa, that a shop owner was selling beer, the LCB team under the instructions of SP-Dr. Shivaji Rathod and Additional SP Sanjay Kumar Patil raided Singh Beer Shop located in the Gaurav Excellency area of Kashimira and apprehended the manager who has been identified as- Munnilala Srivastav. 92 boxes containing beer and wine bottles worth more than Rs. 2.61 lakh was seized from the premises.