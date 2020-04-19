Mumbai Crime: Cops raid shop selling beer during lockdown in Kashimira

Bhayandar: Less than 24 hours after a bar owner was caught selling Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Bhayandar, another establishment was raided on Sunday by the Local Crime Branch (LCB) unit of the Thane (rural) for selling beer, this despite a ban during the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Based on information received by police personnel Pushpendra Thapa, that a shop owner was selling beer, the LCB team under the instructions of SP-Dr. Shivaji Rathod and Additional SP Sanjay Kumar Patil raided Singh Beer Shop located in the Gaurav Excellency area of Kashimira and apprehended the manager who has been identified as- Munnilala Srivastav. 92 boxes containing beer and wine bottles worth more than Rs. 2.61 lakh was seized from the premises.
“This is a very grievous offence. Alike other cases, we will seek cancellation of excise license granted to the establishment.” confirmed Senior Police Inspector- Vyenkat Andhale.
Meanwhile an offence under the relevant sections of the Bombay Prohibition Act, IPC, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Covid-19 Rules has been registered against the accused.
Police personnel-Kishore Vadile is conducting further investigations into the case. With a series of raids in the region, the police have launched a crackdown against the illegal sale of liquor since the imposition of the lockdown. With the promulgation of lockdown due to the Covid-19 crisis, a complete ban has been imposed on sale of liquor in the state.
