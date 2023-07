Mumbai Crime: Cops Find Highly-Decomposed Body | Representative pic

Mumbai: A highly-decomposed body was found in a stream near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park on Monday. Owing to the cadaver's state, the Kasturba police are finding it difficult to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

The body's condition deteriorated further as it was in water for almost a week. Further investigation is underway to get more details about the victim. Meanwhile, formalities have been initiated for conducting a post-mortem. Cops didn't respond to queries related to the case.