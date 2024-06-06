Thane Crime: Clash Between Two Gangs In Kalyan; 2 Held

Mumbai Crime: Clash Between Two Gangs In Kalyan; 2 Held | File Photo

The Kolsewadi police have arrested two people in the Khadegolvali area of Kalyan following a clash between two groups that resulted in the vandalism of five vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, cars, and motorcycles, on Wednesday night. A manhunt is underway for seven other suspects who are currently at large.

According to an official, two local gangs, the Naidu gang and the Dahi Chuha gang, frequently clash in Khadegolvali. The recent altercation began when Arvind Naidu and Tushar Walmiki, members of the Naidu gang, were returning home on a motorcycle and encountered a member of the Dahi Chuha gang. A fight ensued, escalating to the point where vehicles parked near the Mahalaxmi water tank were vandalised.

Senior police inspector Ashok Kadam, said, “We dispatched a police van soon after receiving reports of two groups clashing in the area. Two of them were arrested and process is underway to arrest more.”

“We have produced the duo in Kalyan court, and the court has granted police custody for further investigation,” he said. The police officer added that they are collecting evidence from the scene and reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity to aid in the investigation.