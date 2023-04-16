 Mumbai: Crime Branch takes over probe into marine engineer’s suicide
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 10:13 AM IST
Mumbai: Crime Branch takes over probe into marine engineer’s suicide | File Photo

Mumbai: Following the Bombay High Court's order, the Mumbai crime branch (unit X) has initiated a probe against the fiancée of a marine engineer, who is accused of abetting his suicide.

The deceased, Harsh Shrivastav, 34, worked in a shipping company in Dubai and got engaged to a Mumbai-based woman in November last year. After the engagement, he flew back to the UAE, however, in January this year, Shrivastav's family was informed that the woman had decided to call off the wedding.

Victim got into an argument with fiancée, then jumped

According to the parent's complaint, their son flew down to Mumbai to convince his fiancée to rethink her decision. On January 20, he went to her house in Chandivali, but the woman did not agree, and they two got into an argument following which he jumped off the 12th floor.

The Saki Naka police had registered accidental death report but lodged an abetment to suicide against the woman a month later following the complaint of Shrivastav's parents. They later approached the high court and pleaded to transfer the probe to the crime branch. The submission was accepted.

The woman has secured an anticipatory bail, while the police has filed a charge sheet against her. The crime branch will decide the future course of action after studying the charge sheet.

