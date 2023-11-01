Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes Fake Fevi Kwik Stock Worth ₹10 Lakh, Arrests Accused | Representational pic Image

Mumbai Police Crime Branch Unit 10 raided a facility in the limits of Sakinaka Police Station and seized a stock of fake Fevi Kwik worth Rs 10.29 lakh along with two machines. The unit had received a tip off regarding the same.

The crime branch conducted Panchnama at the spot and seized the goods. Hanuman Prakash Gupta (54) has been arrested in this case. In this case, a case has been registered at Sakinaka Police Station under Sections 420, 486, 488 of the IPC along with Sections 51, 63 of the Copyright Act 1957.

