 Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes Fake Fevi Kwik Stock Worth ₹10 Lakh, Arrests Accused
A case has been registered at Sakinaka Police Station

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes Fake Fevi Kwik Stock Worth ₹10 Lakh, Arrests Accused

Mumbai Police Crime Branch Unit 10 raided a facility in the limits of Sakinaka Police Station and seized a stock of fake Fevi Kwik worth Rs 10.29 lakh along with two machines. The unit had received a tip off regarding the same.

The crime branch conducted Panchnama at the spot and seized the goods. Hanuman Prakash Gupta (54) has been arrested in this case. In this case, a case has been registered at Sakinaka Police Station under Sections 420, 486, 488 of the IPC along with Sections 51, 63 of the Copyright Act 1957.

