Mumbai: Crime Branch Seizes ₹2 Crore Worth Of Hashish Oil; 2 Arrested

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two individuals for smuggling hashish oil, a substance used in electronic cigarettes. The seized hashish oil is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 2 crore. This marks the first instance of the Mumbai Police taking action to seize hashish oil. Interestingly, both arrested individuals are highly educated.

Details of operation

The ANC's Azad Maidan unit apprehended the two suspects smuggling hashish oil from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, in the Bandra area. A total of two kg of hashish oil was recovered from them, leading to the registration of a case under relevant sections 8(c), 20(c), 29 of the NDPS Act.

During a patrol in Bandra, the ANC Azad Maidan team noticed two individuals behaving suspiciously on K C Road. A search revealed the presence of hashish oil in their possession.

The first arrested individual, Anand Kumar G (37), holds a BSc IT degree and is currently engaged in producing cosmetic natural products such as soaps, face wash, skin care, and hair care products.

The second arrested individual, Uday Kumar Deivendran (39), holds a Diploma in civil engineering and is involved in construction work with his father, who is a building contractor.

What is Hashish oil?

Hashish oil is a narcotic substance derived from parts of the cannabis plant or cannabis/hashish extracts. It is typically transparent golden, light brown, brown, or black in color and is used for consumption through smoking. Hashish oil is utilized in electronic cigarettes, dabbing devices, special water pipes, vaporizers, and vape pens.

In 2023, the Anti-Narcotics Unit registered a total of 99 cases, arresting 208 drug smugglers and seizing drugs valued at more than Rs 50 crore from their possession.