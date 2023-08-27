Mumbai: Crime Branch Nabs 40-Year-Old For Duping Angadiya Trader Of ₹90 Lakh Cash, ₹85 Lakh Gold

Representational Image

Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) has arrested accused Gaurav Jain (40) from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, for duping an Angadia trader of Rs 90 lakh and forcibly taking away jewellery worth around Rs 85 lakh from his office.

According to information received from an AEC official, Navin Sharma (40), who works as a manager with an Angadia trader in Bhuleshwar, Mumbai, has told in his complaint that a person named Gaurav Jain contacted him and asked him to do business with him. Jain told Sharma that the owner takes the profit of 80 paise in Angadiya business. If Sharma will work with Jain, he will give Sharma 20 paise more than the profit the owner gets. Sharma will get the benefit of this 20 paise.

Sharma fell for the lure offered by Jain and started working with Jain. Jain sent one crore rupees to Sharma in the month of April and asked him to send it to Delhi and Ahmedabad which Sharma did. Sharma got 20 percent for sending this money to Delhi and Ahmedabad. After this, Jain used to send money to Sharma, which Sharma used to send to the place mentioned by Jain.

Building Trust and Expanding Operations

Jain used to constantly send money to Sharma's office, due to which Sharma gained confidence in him. Taking advantage of this, Jain asked Sharma to work on credit. Keeping in mind the deal done by Jain earlier, Sharma continued the work even further. Sharma kept sending money to Jain's said place. All this was the money of the Angadiya trader with whom Sharma worked. In the month of June, Sharma's boss said that he was going to come to Bhuleshwar's office to check the accounts, then Sharma called Jain and asked him to give the money sent by him.

Sharma told Jain that he should send his outstanding money soon when his boss came to check his account. Jain then asked Sharma how much money he owes. Sharma sent him a PDF according to which Jain had given Rs 90 lakhs. But Jain said that Sharma owes him Rs 2.5 crore. According to Sharma, Jain had sent money to other cities through him, but claimed that he had given more money to Sharma.

Accused Forcefully Takes Away Cash and Gold from Victim

Meanwhile, Jain came to Sharma's office from Bhopal and started demanding Rs 2 crore from him and when Sharma did not give it, he took the money from his pocket and gold ornaments worth about 85 lakhs.

Jain also thrashed Sharma after coming to the office and tried to forcibly take him to Bhopal but Sharma fled from there. When Sharma informed about this to his owner, a complaint was lodged with the Mumbai Crime Branch. The investigation of the matter was handed over to the AEC.

AEC's Swift Action

Its investigation was started under the leadership of Police Inspector Sunil Pawar. In the investigation done by AEC, it was found that Jain was in Bhopal. AEC officer Jalindar Lembe and team went to Bhopal and took Gaurav Jain in custody and brought him to Mumbai.

AEC arrested Gaurav Jain and produced him in the court after which he was sent to police custody. A police official said that this is the modus operandi of Gaurav Jain, he wins the trust of a person working in Angadiya by luring him with 20 percent more money and later cheats in the name of doing business on credit.

