Updated on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 10:57 AM IST

Mumbai Crime Branch forms SIT to probe pornography case

Mumbai Crime Branch forms SIT to probe pornography case | Viral Bhayani

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the pornography case in which businessman and husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra is a prime accused, informed Mumbai Police on Friday.

An officer of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank will lead the SIT team in the case.

The newly formed SIT will investigate all the cases registered separately in the pornography case. The team will report to the top officers of the Crime Branch.

Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

The Bombay High Court on Saturday dismissed applications filed by the businessman Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe challenging Magistrate Court's remand order and seeking immediate release in connection with the pornography case.

Earlier on August 5, the metropolitan magistrate court rejected the bail pleas of Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe in the pornography case.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 10:57 AM IST

