 Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests 2 With Locally Made Pistols, Live Cartridges, and Ganja Valued At ₹15 Lakh
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 01:48 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has arrested two individuals in possession of a locally-made pistol, live cartridges, and ganja valued at Rs 15 lakh. According to the police, the suspects were involved in supplying illegal arms and drugs and were caught in the act.

While the police have withheld the identities of the accused, they were arrested at two different locations: Bhavani Nagar in Bhandup and Majiwada in Thane. The duo, operating separately, were found with two desi pistols worth Rs 1 lakh, seven live cartridges, and the aforementioned ganja.

The first arrest in Bhandup was made on October 17, and the accused disclosed information about his ‘partner,’ leading to the second arrest, police officials said on Monday. Investigators suspect that the duo is part of a larger gang, and efforts to locate additional members are ongoing.

