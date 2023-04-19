Mumbai crime: Body of 2-year-old child found in plastic bag in Mahim

Mumbai: Body of a two-year-old child was found in a plastic bag in the Mahim area of Mumbai, earlier on Wednesday.
After preliminary investigation, the police have identified the child and sent the body for a post-mortem. The police said that injury marks have also found on the body of the deceased child.
