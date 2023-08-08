Mumbai Crime: Body Found In Septic Tank, Construction Site Worker Held | Picture for representation

Mumbai: Within days of finding a dead man in a septic tank at a construction site in Jogeshwari West, the police arrested the key suspect, Kera Charka Ray, a labourer. The police had formed 12 teams and launched a manhunt after the murder on August 3.

They also relied on two missing person reports filed on July 27. While one person had been missing since July 21, the other went missing on August 2, but only one of them returned to the site. On interrogation, he revealed beating up the victim, Charka Pujhar, with a bamboo stick after an altercation, rendering him unconscious and throwing him into the tank.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)