 Mumbai Crime: BMW Stolen From Kohinoor Square Parking In Dadar; FIR Registered
Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 03:06 AM IST
Mumbai: A BMW car has been stolen from the parking lot of Kohinoor Square, a commercial building in the Dadar area. The car owner, Rohan Firoz Khan (34), has filed a complaint at the Shivaji Park Police Station.

As per the complaint received, Shivaji Park Police have registered an FIR against an unknown person under Section 303(2) of the BNS Act. Rohan Khan, a construction professional, parked his red BMW car (registration number HP-52-D-1555) at the Kohinoor Building parking lot in Dadar on October 27 at 1:00 PM. He handed over the car keys to the parking attendant, Bastin, and then went to Bastin Hotel on the 48th floor with friends Rohit Govindani and Sharek Momin.

After Bastin Hotel closed, Khan and his friends were chatting outside. When Khan asked the parking attendant to bring his car, the attendant took a long time, raising concern. Upon inquiring with the parking staff, they informed him that the car was no longer in its parked spot.

Khan, along with his friends and the parking staff, searched the area but couldn't locate the car. Upon reviewing CCTV footage, they discovered that an unknown individual had stolen the BMW around 2:00 PM. Khan subsequently filed a complaint at the Shivaji Park Police Station, Police said.

