Mumbai Crime: Bike Thief Held in Marol, Nine Bikes Worth ₹10.30 Lakh Recovered

Representational Image

The MIDC police on Sunday arrested a man for stealing bikes in Marol, Andheri East and confiscated nine two-wheelers worth Rs10.30 lakh from his possession.

According to police, several cases have been registered against the accused Kalim, alias Saifu Abdul Ajij Kareshi, 24, of Nashik, at various police stations including MIDC police station, Sakinaka police station and Kurar police station and other stations.

As per police information given by police, Eknath Nivate, 22, parked his motorbike in the Snehsagar Society area of Marol. Later, when Nivate could not find his two-wheeler at the spot, he approached the police and filed a first information report (FIR).

Senior Police Inspector Satish Gaikwad and Assistant Police Inspector (crime) Yash Palave conducted the investigation.

