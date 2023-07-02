 Mumbai Crime: Bike Thief Held in Marol, Nine Bikes Worth ₹10.30 Lakh Recovered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Bike Thief Held in Marol, Nine Bikes Worth ₹10.30 Lakh Recovered

Mumbai Crime: Bike Thief Held in Marol, Nine Bikes Worth ₹10.30 Lakh Recovered

According to police, several cases have been registered against the accused Kalim, alias Saifu Abdul Ajij Kareshi, 24, of Nashik, at various police stations.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

The MIDC police on Sunday arrested a man for stealing bikes in Marol, Andheri East and confiscated nine two-wheelers worth Rs10.30 lakh from his possession.

According to police, several cases have been registered against the accused Kalim, alias Saifu Abdul Ajij Kareshi, 24, of Nashik, at various police stations including MIDC police station, Sakinaka police station and Kurar police station and other stations.

As per police information given by police, Eknath Nivate, 22, parked his motorbike in the Snehsagar Society area of Marol. Later, when Nivate could not find his two-wheeler at the spot, he approached the police and filed a first information report (FIR).

Senior Police Inspector Satish Gaikwad and Assistant Police Inspector (crime) Yash Palave conducted the investigation.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Nabs Thief Who Moved In Car To Steal Cash From Bike Dickeys
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

'NCP Leaders Have Joined Maha Govt To Save Their Skin': Nana Patole On Ajit Pawar Becoming Deputy CM

'NCP Leaders Have Joined Maha Govt To Save Their Skin': Nana Patole On Ajit Pawar Becoming Deputy CM

Aaditya Thackeray's 4 Takeaways As NCP Splits: 'Failed Double-Engine Govt Now Has A Third Wheel'

Aaditya Thackeray's 4 Takeaways As NCP Splits: 'Failed Double-Engine Govt Now Has A Third Wheel'

Mumbai Police Identify 12-Year-Old Boy From Bihar Behind Threat Call To SP MLA Abu Azmi

Mumbai Police Identify 12-Year-Old Boy From Bihar Behind Threat Call To SP MLA Abu Azmi

From Ajit Pawar To Chhagan Bhujbal: List Of NCP Leaders Who Became Maharashtra Ministers

From Ajit Pawar To Chhagan Bhujbal: List Of NCP Leaders Who Became Maharashtra Ministers

Following Oath-Taking Ceremony, Ajit Pawar Changes Twitter Bio

Following Oath-Taking Ceremony, Ajit Pawar Changes Twitter Bio