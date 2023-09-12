Mumbai Crime: Bike-Borne Thieves Attempt Robberies at 6 Andheri East Shops; 1 Case Registered | Representative Pic

Mumbai: Unidentified bike-borne men allegedly attempted to steal from six shops in the Marol Military Road area of Andheri East on September 10, between 4:30 am and 4:45 am. However, the MIDC police have registered only one case from wherein Rs. 50,000 were. Owner of this gift shop owner Vinita D'souza (44) has filed a case for alleged robbery at MIDC police station. According to the FIR, when Vinita's husband came to open the shop in the morning of September 10, he saw the shop door was open and Rs. 50,000 was missing from the counter.

Complainant alleges negligence on part of building security

As per the complainant, there are three more stores on the premises of Eco Residency off Marol Military Road, out of which the individuals managed to open the shutters of two stores; a Cake shop and a Medical store, but failed to open the third one. The other two stores where the break-ins were reported are on Makwana Road, Maraol in a building named Crescent.

Vinita D'souza stated, "I have filed the FIR for my store at MIDC police station. I have asked the cops to include the negligence of the security, however, they have refused to include the same stating that it needs to be taken up with the Society and Security Agency only." D'souza has alleged that the police did not thoroughly question the Security personnel. "Recently an air hostess was killed in our area. Now there has been robbery attempts at six shops in a single night. This is a serious security issue which is being taken lightly."

An MIDC police officer has stated that other shop owners have not filed any complaint as these were robbery attempts and that the police will record the statements of all the shop keepers. "Other Shops keepers did come forward and file cases because they did not lose anything significant.

D'souza said, as per the CCTV footage of their store, two bike-borne men, who had covered their faces with a handkerchief, were involved in the robbery. Blaming negligence on part of the security D'souza said, "The security cabin is just beside my store, however, the security says that they are unaware of what happened. They had fallen asleep."

A case has been registered under sections 454 (trespass), 457 (housebreaking), and 380 (theft) of the IPC Act.

