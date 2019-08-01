Mumbai Crime: Bank analyst duped of Rs 70,000 by man who posed as Zomato executive

A 26-year-old man duped of Rs 70,000 by a man who posed as a Zomato executive. The 26-year-old was duped by the man on the pretext of providing him a refund.

According to the Hindustan Times, the accused had found the victim by tracking Zomato’s Twitter account, which the latter had tagged seeking a refund. The 26-year-old, who is a senior analyst in a bank, had ordered food through the Zomato app on July 24. But after the delivery, he wanted to return it, and also sought a refund. He then tweeted to Zomato asking for a refund and posted his mobile number. Within 45 minutes, the victim got a call from a man, who claimed to be a Zomato executive. The caller allegedly told the victim that his money would be refunded and asked him the PIN for his BHIM app.

Later, when the victim provided him the PIN, the accused withdraw Rs 70,000 using the same within 10 minutes. When the victim came to know that he was duped, he approached the police and an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act. A Zomato spokesperson told the Hindustan Times, “We never ever request users to share their personal/bank account details. For all their queries, they can reach out to us via email or the chat support on the app. We are also sharing similar messages with our all users and are soon going to display it on our app.”