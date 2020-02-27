Mumbai Crime: Auto driver held for assaulting 6-yr-old in Bandra

Mumbai: Bandra Police arrested a 31-year-old autorickshaw driver, for allegedly assaulting a six-year-old child near Bandra Reclamation on Tuesday. The driver, Sajid Salim Khan, a Bandra resident, has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault.

According to police, the incident occurred at General Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg at Bandra (W) on Tuesday around 3.15 pm. Khan, who had left his autorickshaw unattended, found a six-year-old boy playing inside the vehicle. Aggravated, Khan pulled the boy out of the auto and began thrashing him mercilessly. A passerby, Sundeep Sharma, who witnessed the incident, immediately tweeted the details to Mumbai Police and posted a photograph of the autorickshaw. Sharma had written, “The owner of this autorickshaw is beating the 5-year-old kid mercilessly and has taken the kid somewhere. He is accusing the kid of stealing something.”