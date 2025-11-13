Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Court Stenographer, Books Additional Sessions Judge In ₹15 Lakh Bribery Case

Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests stenographer, books Additional Sessions Judge in ₹15 lakh bribery case involving alleged verdict manipulation at Mumbai Civil Sessions Court | Representative Image (Unsplash)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Unit of Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a court stenographer and have booked an additional sessions judge in a bribery case.

The ACB have arrested stenographer Chandrakant Hanumant Vasudev (40) and have also booked Aejazuddin S. Kazi (55) who is Additional Sessions Judge, Civil Sessions Court, Court No. 14, Mazagon, Mumbai.

Case Originated From A 2015 Property Dispute

According to the ACB, in the instant case, the complainant's wife had filed a petition in the High Court in 2015 regarding the forcible possession of the company's premises by her husband. On 27/04/2016, the High Court had stayed the creation of third party rights of the said premises.

"Also, since the High Court had transferred all the cases where the value of the premises is less than Rs. 10 crores to the Civil Court, the High Court had transferred the commercial suit in the said case to the Civil Sessions Court, Mazagon, Mumbai in March 2024," the ACB said in a statement on Wednesday.

On September 09, the complainant's office associate was present at the Civil Sessions Court, Court No. 14. At that time, Chandrakant contacted the complainant on his mobile and requested that he meet him in person. As requested, the complainant went to a cafe in Chembur on September 12 and met Chandrakant.

Bribe Demanded To Influence Court Verdict

"Chandrakant Vasudev demanded a bribe of Rs 25 lakh to change the verdict of the case in favor of the complainant, of which Rs 10 lakh was for him and the remaining Rs 15 lakh for the judge. When the complainant refused to pay this amount, Chandrakant told him to think about it and then decide," the ACB's statement said.

Complainant Approaches ACB; Trap Laid

Thereafter, the accused repeatedly demanded money from the complainant, but since the complainant did not want to bribe, he approached the ACB on November 10 and filed a complaint. In accordance with the said complaint, verification was conducted.

"It was found that Chandrakant Vasudev had demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from the complainant for his work after negotiations and agreed to accept it. Accordingly, during the trap operation conducted on Tuesday, Chandrakant Vasudev was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from the complainant. Thereafter Chandrakant called judge Kazi and informed him about the acceptance of the bribe, and he also agreed to it," the ACB claimed in its statement.

