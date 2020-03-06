Mumbai Crime: Animal lover booked for killing cat in Kalyan

Thane: The Kalyan Khadakpad police have booked a case against an animal lover for allegedly killing a cat in mischief in Kalyan.

Police said the accused is Vikrant Mane, who is an animal lover and works for the welfare of animals. The complainant handed his cat to Mane for taking care. He resided at Wayale Nagar area in Kalyan.

Police said, “We have booked him under section 429 ( mischief by killing or positioning) of Indian Penal Code and section related to Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act.

The complainant, Bhavin Acharya, who is resident of same locality in Kalyan, he stated in his statement that he had handed his cat to his friend Mane for the cat caring when he gone on vacation on February 29.