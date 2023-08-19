Mumbai Crime: ANC Arrests 2 With MD Drugs Worth ₹38 Lakh | FPJ

Mumbai: In a recent development, the Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) in Mumbai has successfully apprehended two drug smugglers and seized MDMA drugs valued at ₹38 lakh from their possession. Prior to this incident, both of the arrested individuals had been previously subjected to First Information Reports (FIRs) at different police stations in Mumbai.

According to received information, officers from the Ghatkopar unit of ANC were conducting a patrolling operation on Friday. While patrolling near the Matunga labor camp, the officers noticed two individuals displaying suspicious behavior. Upon seeing the police vehicle, both suspects attempted to flee but were apprehended by the ANC officials.

Accused in PC till August 22

Subsequently, upon searching the suspects, the police discovered 190 grams of MDMA drugs, which hold a market value of ₹38 lakh on the international level.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Chand Shahzada Sayyed (46) and Aftab Ahmed Siddiqui (49). An ANC official informed that an FIR has been lodged against Sayyed at the Ghatkopar ANC and Shahunagar police station. Siddiqui, on the other hand, has accumulated three FIRs across different police stations.

ANC's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Prakash Jadhav, revealed that both arrested suspects were brought before the court. The court subsequently remanded both individuals to police custody until August 22.

