Mumbai: Crime against women and children continues to increase

While most of the last two years were consumed by the pandemic and lockdown, there seems to be no respite for crimes against women (caw)as the data revealed a rise of over 25 percent last year as compared to the previous year. The police officials have attributed this increase to various other reasons including the opening of lockdown.

As per the statistics provided by Mumbai police, last year a total of 5,496 cases CAW were registered while a year ago the tally was at 4,100 cases which is an increase of 25.40 percent.

Rape cases have also seen a 22 percent increase last year with 888 cases registered in year 2021 while 693 rape cases a year earlier. Total 524 rape cases involving minors registered last year which is again a 23.70 percent increase over the year 2020's tally of 400.



The cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual offences act (POCSO) including rape, molestation, eve-teasing and others have seen over 20 percent increase last year. In 2021 total 1066 POCSO cases were registered while in 2020 the count was at 848.



Cases of kidnapping minor girls have seen a jump over 35 percent last year as compared to the year 2020. The last year 1093 cases of kidnapping of minor girls were reported while a year ago the tally was at 708 cases. However the detection rate in the kidnapping of minor girls remains high with 86 percent of cases detected last year and 82 percent in 2020.

"We have taken series of measures to reduce crime against women and children, a dedicated squad have also been established to deal with woman's problems," said Mumbai police spokesperson, DCP S Chaitanya.

This is not just the case of the city but a crime against women and even more, against minor girls have increased by many folds in the state. It seems like there is no fear of law in criminals, which drives them to this extent. The same has also been mentioned in the NCRB's report which names Maharashtra in the top five when it comes to the crime against women, which is a sorry state in itself, said former president of state women commission and state BJP's Chitra Wagh.

One of the main reasons that could have resulted in the rise in cases is such a poor conviction rate, which at this point in time is less than 30 percent in rape cases. The accused know that they will roam scot-free even after committing the offence. We need to strengthen the Justice System to impose the fear of law. The police are short-staffed, which is making it difficult to arrest people from other states who commit crimes here and flee. The police also don't even bother about crimes like molestation. I think we require a proper roadmap, there should be a proper monitoring mechanism for habitual offenders and they should make to attend police station every single day, said activist and senior lawyer Abha Singh.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 11:30 PM IST