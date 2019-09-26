Mumbai Crime: After 3 FIRs, ex-lover continues to share 27-year-old woman's obscene photos on social media

A 27-year-old woman is living her worst nightmare, after her ex-lover, a businessman, leaked her videos and nude photos on social media. The accused also shared the woman's nude videos and photos on a WhatsApp group, where most of the members were her close relatives.

According to Mid-Day, the accused has been identified as 43-year-old Dilip Jain. The woman was in a relationship with Jain for over three years, before things turned sour and she broke up with him. The harassment began soon after. The woman told the leading daily that she is now losing all hopes.

"I am left with no option but to commit suicide because even the police complaints haven't deterred him (Jain). He is reaching a new low every day to harass us. After ruining my life, he has now chosen to defame my younger sister. He approached my sister's fiance who works in Qatar and sent him my nude pictures and videos. He also told my would-be brother-in-law that my sister and I were the top call girls in Mumbai," the victim told Mid-Day.

In April, court had ordered Jain's externment, asking that he "remain out of the jurisdiction of Palghar, Bhiwandi and Thane talukas". But the woman claims that Jain still roams in Virar, and keeps a watch on her.

The woman and Jain first met in 2014 at a Credit Cooperative Society, where she worked as a cashier and the accused, a caretaker. After things went sour between them, the woman broke up with him. After which the harassment began. The woman approached the Virar Police on January 20, 2018 and registered an NC against Jain. After eight days, she visited Virar police station and registered an FIR under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and 66 of Information Technology (IT) Act. Jain was arrested and lodged at the Thane Central Jail for nearly a month.

After his release, Jain started stalking the woman and even slapped her once. Later the woman again approached the police, and a second FIR was registered against Jain on August 17, 2018. He was arrested again and released on bail. A third FIR at the Tulinj police station in Nalasopara on December 31, 2018, when Jain allegedly assaulted the survivor for blocking him on social media.

After Jain's release, the woman still claims that he still shares her nude videos and photos on social media. The 43-year-old accused has also made a WhatsApp group with some relatives of the victim, apart from sending friend requests on Facebook to her community members in Gujarat.

Superintendent of Palghar police Gaurav Singh told mid-day that one fresh First Information Report (FIR) will be registered against the accused if the victim or her relatives approach the police again.