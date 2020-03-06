Mumbai Crime: 6 held for pelting stones on MBMC demolition squad

Bhayandar: Sleuths of the Kashimira police have arrested six people, including a notorious chawl mafia, on charges of mounting a violent attack by pelting stones on the members of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC) anti-encroachment squad, which had gone to demolish illegally constructed tenements in Kashimira on Wednesday.

The MBMC team, led by ward officer Chandrakant Borse, had gone to raze nearly two dozen tenements that had illegally sprung up in the Kashigaon area.

However, despite the presence of the accompanying police personnel and private bouncers, miscreants started pelting stones and bricks on the team.

Fortunately, none of the personnel were injured, but the equipment including JCB’s were badly damaged, prompting the team to abort the demolition process, midway.