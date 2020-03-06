Mumbai Crime: 6 held for pelting stones on MBMC demolition squad

Bhayandar: Sleuths of the Kashimira police have arrested six people, including a notorious chawl mafia, on charges of mounting a violent attack by pelting stones on the members of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC) anti-encroachment squad, which had gone to demolish illegally constructed tenements in Kashimira on Wednesday.
The MBMC team, led by ward officer Chandrakant Borse, had gone to raze nearly two dozen tenements that had illegally sprung up in the Kashigaon area.
However, despite the presence of the accompanying police personnel and private bouncers, miscreants started pelting stones and bricks on the team.
Fortunately, none of the personnel were injured, but the equipment including JCB’s were badly damaged, prompting the team to abort the demolition process, midway.
“Based on the complaint lodged by the ward officer, we have arrested six people under the relevant sections of the IPC for assault and criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty and under section 52 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act. Efforts were on to identify 7 to 8 other suspects,” confirmed Senior Police Inspector- Sanjay Hazare. Further investigations were underway.
“The demolition drive has been resumed and we will weed out entire illegalities,” said Borse. The chawl mafia has earned notoriety for constructing single room tenements which involves less investments, but fetch more profit.
The fly-by-night operator ensures that people start staying in these tenements which are readied in three to four days’ time so that they cannot be evicted and buyers can avail court’s protection to avoid demolition.