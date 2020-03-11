Mumbai Crime: 6 arrested for abusing, assaulting 25-year-old woman and her friend

On Monday, six people were arrested by Bangur Nagar police for allegedly abusing and assaulting a 25-year old woman and her friends in Goregaon.
According to Mid-Day, the person who went to rescue the woman and her friend was also assaulted by the group. The incident took place on Sunday and after the incident, all six accused fled to Alibag. The police have arrested all six accused.
Out of the six, two accused work of a well-known food delivery company, while two others are students.
On March 2, a 23-year-old taxi driver was arrested by Aarey police for allegedly raping a minor teenager. The taxi driver had allegedly sexually assaulted her at her house when she was alone.
Police suspect that the taxi driver and the survivor were involved in a romantic relationship, which was strongly objected by the girl’s family. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
In another incident, on January 27, a 25-year-old man was arrested by Jogeshwari police for allegedly orchestrating the gang-rape of his wife through two Facebook friends.
The main accused is an autorickshaw driver hailing from neighbouring Palghar district while his two accomplices are employees of a pharma company. All three were arrested under section 376D (gang-rape) of the Indian Penal Code and have been remanded in police custody.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)