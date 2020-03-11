Mumbai Crime: 6 arrested for abusing, assaulting 25-year-old woman and her friend

On Monday, six people were arrested by Bangur Nagar police for allegedly abusing and assaulting a 25-year old woman and her friends in Goregaon.

According to Mid-Day, the person who went to rescue the woman and her friend was also assaulted by the group. The incident took place on Sunday and after the incident, all six accused fled to Alibag. The police have arrested all six accused.

Out of the six, two accused work of a well-known food delivery company, while two others are students.

On March 2, a 23-year-old taxi driver was arrested by Aarey police for allegedly raping a minor teenager. The taxi driver had allegedly sexually assaulted her at her house when she was alone.