Mumbai Crime: 59-year-old woman stabbed to death in her house

In a shocking incident, on Monday a 59-year-old woman was stabbed to death by unidentified culprits in her house at Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai.

According to the Hindustan Times, the woman was identified as Chandrakala Bhaiyye (59) was a homemaker, who lived with her husband, Yashvant (65). Yashvant is a wholesale vegetable seller at APMC market in Vashi. They lived on the second floor of Ghanronda Siddhivinayak housing society at Sector 9, while their son and daughter-in-law lived on the third floor of the same building.

The incident came to light when, Around 10 am, their daughter-in-law came to the flat. She rang the bell many times but there was no response. Chandrakala did not even answer her phone. The daughter-in-law called up Yashvant and informed him about it. Yashvant came home and opened the door with a duplicate key. That is when they found Chandrakala dead with stab injuries on her neck.

Dinkar Mohite, senior inspector of Rabale police station, told the Hindustan Times, “The accused did not carry any weapon with them. They took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her neck multiple times. We have recovered the knife from the spot. After killing her, the culprits latched the door and ran away.” The cops are currently scanning the CCTV footages to track down the accused. Mohite further added that their son who left home on Monday has not returned since then. His phone is switched off and cops are clueless about his whereabouts.

The cops also suspect that someone who was known to the woman is involved in the crime. A police officer told the leading daily, “Prima facie, it appears that someone who was known to the woman is involved in the crime. The woman opened the door on her own and let the accused in.” The police have registered a case against unidentified accused under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.