Mumbai Crime: 58-Year-Old Dharavi Scrap Dealer Allegedly Kills Wife Over Black Magic Suspicion, Arrested

Dharavi police arrest a scrap dealer accused of murdering his wife inside their home in a suspected black magic delusion case | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 14: In a shocking incident in Dharavi, a 58-year-old scrap dealer allegedly murdered his 52-year-old wife by striking her with a water bottle and strangling her with a scarf.

The accused, identified as Amrit Megha Solanki, reportedly committed the crime under the delusion that his wife, Surajben Amrit Solanki, was practising black magic against him and favoured their children over him.

Family dispute and threats

The incident occurred on March 13 around 2:30 pm at Jamba Pascal Chawl in Dharavi Koliwada. According to the FIR filed by the couple’s son, Shivram Solanki, 33, his father had been harassing his mother for the past three years. Amrit frequently accused his wife and four children of performing "karni" (black magic) on him and had even banned his children from visiting the Dharavi residence.

On the night of March 11, during a visit, Shivram attempted to mediate a dispute, only for his father to threaten, "One day, I will kill your mother."

Crime revealed through video call

The crime came to light on the afternoon of the murder when Shivram visited the house to take his father to a relative's funeral. Finding the door locked and receiving no response to his knocks, Shivram called his father’s mobile. Amrit answered and insisted on a WhatsApp video call.

Upon answering the video call, Shivram was horrified to see his father covered in blood. Amrit allegedly confessed on camera, saying, "Call everyone. I have killed your mother by hitting her with a bottle and strangling her with a scarf." He then panned the camera to show Surajben lying in a pool of blood amidst a ransacked room.

Police investigation underway

Hearing Shivram's screams, neighbours gathered and attempted to break down the door while the landlord alerted the police. Dharavi police arrived at the scene and rushed Surajben to Sion Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

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The Dharavi police have registered a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Amrit Solanki has been placed under arrest, and further investigations are underway.

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