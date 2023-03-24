Mumbai Crime: Video shows man on stabbing spree in Grant Road building; 3dead, 3 severely injured

Mumbai Crime: Video shows man on stabbing spree in Grant Road; 2 dead, 3 injured |

According to the Mumbai Police, a 54-year-old knife-wielding man caused panic and dread in south Mumbai on Friday after allegedly attacking at least five people. According to authorities, 3 people were killed and at least three were severely injured in the attack, and the injured were taken to the hospital.

According to the Mumbai Police, the incident occurred under the jurisdiction of DB Marg Police in south Mumbai when a 54-year-old man later identified as Chetan Gala grabbed a knife and began stabbing people in a residential building. He is accused of attempting to stab several people with the knife he was carrying.

"The incident took place at the Parvati Mansion building in DB Marg area, the police were informed about the matter and rushed to the spot. At Least five people sustained injuries in his attack who were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," an official said to Midday.

Injured taken to Nair Hospital

According to the police, those injured in the incident were sent to the HN Reliance Hospital and the Nair Hospital.

According to reports, the entire region was in terror and panic after the man began attacking individuals in the area. The cops came to the scene to take control of the man who had been apprehended.

The man was brought to custody, according to police, and the injured were promptly rushed to the hospital for treatment. Additional investigations and judicial proceedings against the defendants are planned.

Further developments are awaited.